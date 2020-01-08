



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A little girl’s stuffed doll is back where it belongs after the search for the missing Minnie Mouse went viral , but the girl’s mother says she’s being harassed online now since it was found at home. The doll had been by 13-year-old Bryanna Ramirez’s side for 40 brain surgeries at Children’s Hospital.

When it vanished over the weekend, her mom put out the public plea for help. The Falls Township Police Department also posted a plea for the public’s help in the search for the doll.

The family thought it was lost at a Chick-fil-A in Trevose. The restaurant even offered free food for a year as a reward in finding the missing doll.

The good news is, they found the doll Wednesday night in a pile of clothes at the family’s home. Niki Dougherty-Ramirez said people have been posting online that she was looking for attention.

“People are bashing me online saying this was for attention which is far from the truth. My kids have been sick since birth and never have I used their illness in anyway and never will,” the girl’s mother posted on Facebook. “This was an honest mistake and I am so hurt that people would think that. We are human!! We live a crazy life and this just goes along with it. In the end all that matters is my daughter has her beloved Minnie back in her arms and now can rest easy. I thank everyone who shared this to help her we thank you from the bottom of our heart again we never thought it would go viral but we appreciate that everyone was as worried as we were and we are so Happy to have Minnie back in Bres arms.”

She added that Minnie will be micro-chipped after this fiasco so they never lose her again.