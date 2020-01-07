Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Chick-fil-A is offering a reward to help reunite a teenage girl who has been through dozens of brain surgeries with her missing Minnie Mouse doll. Thirteen-year-old Bryanna Ramirez’s doll went missing after a visit to the fast-food restaurant on Horizon Boulevard in Trevose, near the Neshaminy Mall, last Saturday.
The restaurant is offering the person who finds the doll $250 and a free meal once a week for a year.
Bryanna has undergone 40 brain surgeries at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Minnie Mouse doll has been by her side throughout.
The Bensalem Police Department is also doing its part to help get the doll back.
Police posted a plea for the public’s help in the search.
