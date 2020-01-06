BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem Township are asking for the public’s help reuniting a little girl and her Minnie doll. Officials posted a photo on their Facebook page hoping to spread the word.
According to the post, Minnie has brought a lot of joy to Bryanna Ramirez. She has even been with her through 40 brain surgeries at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Minnie was last seen at the Chick-fil-A on Horizon Boulevard on Jan. 4, wearing a pink shirt, shoes and bow.
“Bensalem Township Police Department is doing their best to help this little girl be reunited with her Minnie. Multiple social media postings have been shared. Let’s all work together and hopefully Minnie is found and returned,” Falls Township Police said in the post.
If you have seen Minnie, contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.
