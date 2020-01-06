



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expecting death threats from Philadelphia Eagles fans after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz knocked the quarterback out of his first-career playoff game. The hit, which some are calling dirty, happened in the first quarter in the Eagles’ 17-9 playoff loss to the Seahawks.

The Carson Wentz head injury happened on this hit by Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/08VrYddOTV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020

The crown of Clowney’s helmet connected with the back of Wentz’s head and drove the QB into the turf.

“There might be death threats this week. I’ll tell you once I get on my Instagram, because they usually light me up, tell me to go to hell, die, go to prison, you need to be in jail — you and your family, all of y’all. You should’ve seen the messages I had last year,” Clowney told Yahoo Sports, adding that Eagles fans are the “worst fans in the world.”

Clowney was referring to a late hit call he was flagged for while a member of the Houston Texans during the 2018 season that knocked then Eagles quarterback Nick Foles out of the game for one play. Clowney was fined over $40,000 for that incident.

Clowney dismissed concerns that his play on Wentz was dirty as he said he delivered “just a small hit.”

More from Jadeveon Clowney. He said he asked the ref if he thought it was a personal foul and was told it wasn't. "I was playing fast. He was running the ball. It was a bang-bang play. I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league. I've been down the injury road. It ain't fun." — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 6, 2020

“I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there,” he said. “I’ve been down the injury road; it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters had words for Clowney following the hit on Wentz.

“I just told him, ‘Man, that’s a dirty play,’” Peters said after the game. “And he’s like, ‘My bad,’ and we just kept playing. But I kept reminding him, ‘C’mon man, stay off my quarterback.’ I didn’t even know he was out until that next series.”

NFL referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter there was no flag because the contact was deemed “incidental.”

“He was a runner and he did not give himself up,” Smith said.

Wentz didn’t address the legality of the hit on a Monday morning post on social media.

“[I’m] feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers,” he wrote. “Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of the game.”

