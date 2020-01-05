Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s postseason debut is over. Wentz will not return to the Eagles’ Wild-Card game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a head injury in the first quarter.
Wentz was seen in the medical tent on the sideline and then was escorted into the locker room.
Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz has been downgraded to out.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2020
The injury occurred after taking a hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.
Here’s the hit @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8ZwI0f7x7B
— Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) January 5, 2020
Josh McCown, 40, is in as Eagles quarterback. McCown has never played in the postseason before.
You must log in to post a comment.