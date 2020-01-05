BREAKING:Carson Wentz out for rest of Eagles' playoff game vs. Seahawks with head injury
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s postseason debut is over. Wentz will not return to the Eagles’ Wild-Card game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a head injury in the first quarter.

Wentz was seen in the medical tent on the sideline and then was escorted into the locker room.

The injury occurred after taking a hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

Josh McCown, 40, is in as Eagles quarterback. McCown has never played in the postseason before.

