



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says he’s “feeling good” a day after a helmet-to-helmet hit left him with a head injury. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney knocked Wentz out of his first playoff game in the first quarter following the hit that some are calling dirty.

“[I’m] feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine!” Wentz posted on Instagram.

Sunday was a day years in the making for Wentz as he was finally making his first-career postseason start. He missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run two years ago because of knee surgery and last year’s wild-card win due to a back injury.

Instead, he had to watch from the locker room as the Eagles lost 17-9 to the Seahawks in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys!” Wentz said in his Instagram post.

Clowney dismissed the dirty hit claims, saying he delivered “just a small hit.”

“I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there,” he said. “I’ve been down the injury road; it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

NFL referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter there was no flag because the contact was deemed “incidental.”

“He was a runner and he did not give himself up,” Smith said.

Wentz played though a patchwork set of receivers to lead the Eagles to four consecutive wins down the stretch and their second NFC East title in three seasons. Wentz started all 16 games for the second time in his four seasons and set single-season team records with 4,039 yards passing and 388 completions.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards without a single wide receiver reaching 500 yards receiving. The Eagles lost starting receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, released Mack Hollins, signed and released Jordan Matthews and finished with five players off the practice squad — notably wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. and running back Boston Scott — making valuable contributions at the skill positions.

“Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows 👊🏻 Onward to next year… big things comin’, believe that! #flyeaglesfly,” Wentz posted.

