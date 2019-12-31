Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From the practice squad to Player of the Week, Eagles running back Boston Scott is being honored after he helped carry the Eagles into the playoffs.
Scott was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for his performance against the Giants on Sunday.
Congratulations to @BostonScott2, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DuVTFiLrIh
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2019
The running back scored three touchdowns and added 138 total yards to help propel the Eagles into the playoffs.
The Eagles host the Seahawks in an NFC Wildcard game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.