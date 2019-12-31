  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Boston Scott, Eagles, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From the practice squad to Player of the Week, Eagles running back Boston Scott is being honored after he helped carry the Eagles into the playoffs.

Scott was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for his performance against the Giants on Sunday. 

The running back scored three touchdowns and added 138 total yards to help propel the Eagles into the playoffs.

The Eagles host the Seahawks in an NFC Wildcard game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. 

Comments