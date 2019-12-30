Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles secured a playoff berth and clinched the NFC East with Sunday’s 34-17 win over the New York Giants. Now, they are heading back to Lincoln Financial Field to host a NFC Wildcard game.
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers last night, making the Seahawks the Birds next opponent.
That game came down to the final seconds, Seattle took a bad delay of game penalty while trailing by 5 points.
Seahawks’ Russell Wilson connected with Jacob Hollister on 4th and goal, but he was stopped short of the goal line.
The 49ers secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the win.
The Eagles host the Seahawks on Sunday Jan. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
Tickets go on Monday at 12 p.m. through Ticketmaster.
