



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS) — The NFL playoffs begin next weekend, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there. In a win-and-they’re-in scenario, the Eagles (9-7) beat the New York Giants, 34-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening to clinch the NFC East title.

Five weeks ago, the Eagles left Miami with a loss that felt like the knockout punch. Instead, the Birds rang off four straight wins to win the division. They’re headed to the postseason riding a wave of momentum, even if it was not always pretty along the way.

Carson Wentz, one week after proving he’s capable of winning a big game, followed up with another strong performance. Wentz finished 23 of 40 for 289 yards and one touchdown.

Wentz became the first quarterback in Eagles history to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season, setting a franchise record with 4,039 yards. He’s also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards without a single 500-yard wide receiver.

After the Eagles took a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter, the turning point came on the Giants’ first play on the ensuing drive. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins stripped Giants QB Daniel Jones after a bad snap, which resulted in Fletcher Cox recovering on the Giants’ 1-yard line.

Boston Scott punched it in for his second TD as the Eagles went up, 27-17, after scoring 10 points in less than a minute.

The Birds didn’t look back.

Sunday’s win did not come without more injuries. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return after being carted off the field. Miles Sanders injured his ankle in the first half and did not return either.

Sanders gained 52 yards on nine carries before leaving.

On top of that, the Birds were already without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, tight end Zach Ertz, their leading receiver, and wide receiver Nelson Agholor. But, as has been the case the past few weeks, the Eagles were able to find contributions elsewhere.

Scott, a sixth-round pick initially signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2018, led the way with a monster effort with Sanders out.

The 24-year-old finished with 138 total yards and three TDs. He was a threat both on the ground and in the passing game with 84 yards coming in the air.

Joshua Perkins caught four balls for 50 yards and a 24-yard TD. Deontay Burnett caught two balls for 48 yards. Greg Ward Jr. had six catches for 43 yards.

In fact, the Birds’ offense featured four players who were practice-squad call-ups combining for 279 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles will host the loser of Sunday night’s game between San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks game at Lincoln Financial Field next weekend.