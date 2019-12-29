PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First, Boston Scott broke New York Giants’ ankles (and the Dallas Cowboys’ hearts). Now, he broke Eagles Twitter.
After scoring a career-high three touchdowns on 132 yards and 23 touches in the Eagles’ NFC East-clinching win over the Giants, Scott went to Twitter to apologize for an arguably unnecessary spin move late in the game.
Scott’s excuse? Bad Wifi in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“Sorry bout the spin move WiFi made the game lag,” Scott tweeted.
With Miles Sanders injuring his ankle and Jordan Howard getting just one snap Sunday, Scott could find himself primed for another big role next week.
Koobservations: Eagles Are Battered, Bruised, Playoff-Bound With One Of Toughest Teams In Franchise History
A practice-squad player earlier in the season, Scott finished the season with 443 total yards with five touchdowns.
Scott wasn’t the only Eagle taking to social media about the Birds’ win Sunday.
Meanwhile, Sanders didn’t wait until the end of the game to hit Twitter.
Sanders, who left with an ankle injury, tweeted during the game: “It’s the Percolator!!!! @BostonScott2.”
Football lives on another week in Philadelphia as the Birds will host either the Seahawks or 49ers next weekend.
Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Monday.
