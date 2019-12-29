



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS) — The Eagles are battered. The Eagles are bruised. The Eagles are playoff-bound.

A team with an injury list longer than the Flyers’ Stanley Cup drought is somehow heading to January football after beating the New York Giants, 34-17, on Sunday to win the NFC East championship.

Every team deals with injuries. It’s hardly an excuse, but you have to consider this nugget: the Eagles had just three skill position players from its opening day roster on the field Sunday in Week 17 — Dallas Goedert, Jordan Howard (one snap) and JJ Arcega-Whiteside (10 receptions all year).

And they won.

If you’ve read this column, I’ve been outspoken about how I feel this Eagles team. Fully loaded, they’re one of the most talented teams in football. Currently, their playable roster isn’t good enough to beat good football teams. I still believe that.

But this Eagles roster responded after falling to 5-7 and got it done. They should be remembered as one of the toughest Eagles teams in franchise history.

Led by Carson Wentz.

1. The Wentz slander can now cease

It was ridiculous before, but people calling for Nick Foles or for Wentz to be replaced can now sit down.

Wentz isn’t perfect. He has the ability to become a top-5 quarterback in the NFL, but he’s not there. Yet.

But here’s what he did do over the final four weeks of the season to win the division: 1,199 yards passing, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Carson Wentz the past 4 weeks (4-0): 1,199 yards passing

7 touchdowns

0 interceptions Better than Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Watson and Dak Prescott. With primarily a practice squad. Haters can sit @CBSPhilly — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) December 30, 2019

All of those stats are better than Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Desean Watson and Dak Prescott. Doing so with a practice squad flanking him. The Wentz haters can find a comfortable spot in the corner and place the dunce cap upon thy head.

Every game the rest of the Eagles’ season is the biggest of his career. Regardless of competition (questionable, for sure) he’s played the best month of his career.

2. Practice squad power

I mentioned the guys who were left on the field, but how about those who were not:

-Wide receivers Alshon Jeffery. DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor

-Running backs Miles Sanders (left in first half) and Howard (one snap)

-Tight end Zach Ertz

-Right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks (injured in first half).

Headed back to Philly as division champs!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/33uA6xSNqO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 30, 2019

Which left Carson Wentz with:

-Boston Scott (138 yards on 23 touches, three touchdowns)

-Dallas Goedert (four rec, 65 yards), Josh Perkins (four receptions, 50 yards, TD)

-Greg Ward (six receptions, 43 yards)

-Someone named Deontay Burnett (two receptions, 48 yards).

Sincere college-jock-head-nod to the coaching staff of the Eagles. Scott, Perkins, Ward and Burnett were all practice squad players this season.

They combined for 279 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants.

Boston Scott, Josh Perkins, Greg Ward and Deontay Burnett all spent time on the practice squad this year. They combined for 279 yards against the Giants pic.twitter.com/8QOMZfn4JJ — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) December 30, 2019

3. Miracle at the Meadowlands 3?

I’m giving a lot of love to the offense, but the Eagles’ defense made the biggest play of the game.

The broadcast would lead you to believe it was a bad Giants snap (it wasn’t, former center here! A snap at the quarterback’s belt is not a bad one) but Daniel Jones fumbling for the millionth time this season (actually, his 11th) led to a Fletcher Cox fumble recovery inside the 5-yard line in a 20-17 game.

The play that may send the Eagles to the playoffs for a third straight season. pic.twitter.com/xfgfwRDsgf — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) December 30, 2019

The Giants never recovered after that.

It’s been a frustrating season for Fletcher Cox, who was never truly healthy after offseason foot surgery and is finally rounding into shape. Jim Schwartz has had to blitz more than he’s comfortable with this year because the front four hasn’t been able to pressure the quarterback.

On Sunday, they were able to get home. If the Eagles are to advance into the divisional round for the third straight season, they must get to the quarterback next week.

A big Health Watch week now begins. Will Sanders be able to go next week at the Linc? Will Johnson return? Will Ertz? Matchup and availability will be big factors on Wild-Card weekend.