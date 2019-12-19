SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of tossing a baby in a car carrier at security while stealing formula from a Springfield Township Target store has been arrested. Police said on Thursday that 30-year-old Kayron Breon Kinney was taken into custody.
His alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Lashonda McCullough, was arrested in Chester on Wednesday.
Springfield Township police say the pair stole baby formula from a Target store on Baltimore Pike at the Springfield Mall on Tuesday.
When they attempted to leave, police say Kinney was confronted by Target’s security. While he was being escorted back to the office, police say he tossed the baby seat with the infant strapped in on the ground and fled the scene.
Police believe they were going to sell the baby formula on the black market.
Kinney has been charged with endangering welfare of children, theft and related charges. McCullough has been charged with theft and criminal conspiracy.
