



SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Township police say the woman accused of stealing baby formula from a Target store has been arrested. However, police are still searching for the man who tossed a baby in a car carrier at store security.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested the woman in Chester after she was identified through tips. Her name has not yet been released.

The incident happened Tuesday at the store on Baltimore Pike at the Springfield Mall.

According to police, a man and woman were caught placing the baby formula cans into a backpack inside the Target store. An infant and a toddler were with them at the time of the brazen crime.

When they attempted to leave, the man was confronted by Target’s security. While he was being escorted back to the office, police say he tossed the baby seat with the infant strapped in on the ground and fled the scene.

The woman then returned and took back the child.

Both suspects left the store before police arrived.

Investigators believe the stolen baby formula will likely end up on the black market.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 610-544-5504.