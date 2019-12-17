  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Township police say an infant in a baby seat was tossed to the ground at security at a Target store as a man and woman were making off with several cans of baby formula. The incident happened on Tuesday.

(credit: Springfield Township Police)

According to police, a man and woman were caught placing the baby formula cans into a backpack inside the Delaware County store.

When they attempted to leave, the man was confronted by Target security. While he was being escorted back to the office, police say he tossed the baby seat with the infant strapped in onto the ground and fled the scene.

Security tended to the infant and called 911.

The woman returned and took back the child.

Both suspects left the store before police arrived.

Anyone with information about these suspects can contact police at 610-544-5504.

