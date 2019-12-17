PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers returned to the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night for their first home game since the team announced winger Oskar Lindblom would likely miss the remainder of the season while he battles Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. The team planned several moments and displays of support for the 23-year-old as they welcomed the Anaheim Ducks to town.
For Oskar. 💜 #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/MfluSWwcDp
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 18, 2019
Every seat at the Wells Fargo Center was covered with an “I Fight For Oskar” orange sign. During a stoppage in the first period, fans all held up their signs in a moment of solidarity for Lindblom.
We're all behind you, Oskar. 🧡 #OskarStrong #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/3fJyYQPcOC
— NHL (@NHL) December 17, 2019
'We're All Behind Him': Flyers Dedicating Season To Oskar Lindblom After Cancer Diagnosis
During warmups, the Flyers skated in their purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will now be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting Ewing’s sarcoma research.
One fight. One family. #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/X6HFzDDWhG
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 17, 2019
Flyers Charities also sold #OskarStrong purple shirts for $20 behind section 108 on the Main Concourse. All proceeds will also go to Ewing’s sarcoma research.
Fans attending Tuesday’s game also had the opportunity to sign a giant “Get well soon” card for Lindblom.
Next up, the Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, when they will don special #OskarStrong T-shirts under their jerseys. The game’s 50/50 proceeds will also benefit Ewing’s sarcoma research.
