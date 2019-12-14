



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers are now dedicating their season to Oskar Lindblom. The 23-year-old is likely out for the season following his diagnosis of Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Even though Lindblom was not physically with the Flyers on Saturday night in Minnesota, his jersey was hanging in the locker room.

Lindblom was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

He has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career NHL games. He’s tied with Travis Konecny, who’s currently out with a concussion, for the team lead in goals this season with 11.

Thanks to the @mnwild and the hockey community for the words of support & encouragement. Together, we're all #OskarStrong. pic.twitter.com/m8y5BtRaqJ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 15, 2019

His teammates are understandably emotional, speaking publicly for the first time since his diagnosis.

“He’s shocked for sure. I was with him when they told him. It was hard to see him,” defenseman Robert Hagg told reporters.

“He’s a strong kid so we’re all behind him. It’s obviously not news you’d like to hear. The last few days have been tough on us. I can only imagine how Oskar’s doing,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said.

It’s bigger than hockey and we’re behind 23 the entire way. #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/wgJ4uuWcO7 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 14, 2019

Lindblom will have more tests next week and begin treatment immediately after that.