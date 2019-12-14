  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMInside Edition
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia Flyres


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers are now dedicating their season to Oskar Lindblom. The 23-year-old is likely out for the season following his diagnosis of Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Even though Lindblom was not physically with the Flyers on Saturday night in Minnesota, his jersey was hanging in the locker room.

Lindblom was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

He has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career NHL games. He’s tied with Travis Konecny, who’s currently out with a concussion, for the team lead in goals this season with 11.

His teammates are understandably emotional, speaking publicly for the first time since his diagnosis.

Already Shorthanded, Flyers Suffer More Injuries, Fall To Wild To Begin Road Trip With Back-To-Back Losses

“He’s shocked for sure. I was with him when they told him. It was hard to see him,” defenseman Robert Hagg told reporters.

“He’s a strong kid so we’re all behind him. It’s obviously not news you’d like to hear. The last few days have been tough on us. I can only imagine how Oskar’s doing,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said.

Lindblom will have more tests next week and begin treatment immediately after that.

Comments