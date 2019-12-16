BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Cumberland County spent Monday afternoon reminding residents about missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez by handing out fliers and asking for tips in Bridgeton neighborhoods. Monday marks three months since the girl was presumably taken from a city playground.
Despite every effort, law enforcement officials have found no sign of Dulce since she was presumably abducted from a swingset on Sept. 16.
Earlier this month, Noema Alavez Perez, Dulce’s mother, appeared on “Dr. Phil” on CBS3 to discuss losing her daughter.
Authorities have investigated hundreds of tips, conducted dozens of searches and reviewed numerous pictures and videos submitted by the public that might contain clues. The only real lead authorities have shared so far is a sketch of a possible person of interest who they say was described by a child.
A reward of more than $50,000 is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.
