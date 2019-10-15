



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office has released a sketch of a possible witness authorities want to speak with in connection to the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. The young girl vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Monday, Sept. 16.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a press release the individual is reported to have been with one or two children under the age of 5.

The man is reported to be a 5-foot-7 Hispanic male, with a slender build, around 30 to 35 years of age. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball-style hat.

Authorities say a witness recently came forward to provide the description, and that the sketch is not from the child witness who gave authorities an initial description which led to the Amber alert.

Webb-McRae says this person is not considered a suspect or a person of interest, just a possible witness they want to speak with.

Authorities believe the person may have information that is helpful in determining the circumstances that led to Dulce’s disappearance.

Dulce disappeared while playing with her little brother at a playground at the park.

Since her disappearance, authorities have looked into more than 1,000 tips, investigated more than 500 vehicles, issued more than 50 subpoenas and other court documents to look for clues, and they continue to pour over a multitude of pictures and video clips taken in the Bridgeton area the day she disappeared.

There is a $52,000 reward for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this individual or the case is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.