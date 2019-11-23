



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers crushed the Heat 113-86 in Jimmy Butler’s return to Philadelphia Saturday night. And as expected, Sixers fans welcomed Jimmy Butler with boos when he was introduced — and every time he touched the ball.

Butler said it was just another game and he didn’t pay much attention to how much fans booed him.

Jimmy Butler on #Sixers fans booing him every time he touched the ball pic.twitter.com/s7HoZQWnEM — Alyssa Adams (@AlyssaAdams215) November 24, 2019

“To tell you the truth, I legit didn’t even pay attention, didn’t to much hear it. I heard people talking to me after the game was almost over, but I really don’t pay to much attention to it,” Butler said.

Despite the boos, there is one thing that hasn’t changed.

Butler talks with Joel Embiid often and was happy to see his former teammates.

“Those are my guys,” Butler said. “Basketball is basketball, but this will and always will be a brotherhood. Those are my guys, I wish them the best, the absolute best. And to continue to play great basketball. As much as I want to win a championship. I want them to strive to win the exact same trophy. Those are always going to be my guys. Basketball is just what we do.”

A stellar defensive performance from the Sixers helped hold Butler to just 11 points.

“They got so many guys that can switch, so many guys that do so many things well,” Butler said. “Tonight, they made a lot of shots, we didn’t. They got in the open floor, we didn’t. They played their type of basketball that they wanted to play and we allowed it from the very beginning of the game.”

Josh Richardson went off against his former team, scoring a team-high 32 points.

Joel Embiid recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 assists. And Butler didn’t hesitate when asked if his “guy” Embiid is or could be the best in the NBA.

“Jo’s nice and I’ve said it over and over again,” Butler said. “He stays healthy, keeps his head on straight, y’all got a good one over there in that locker room.”

The Sixers head to Toronto to play the Raptors on Monday.