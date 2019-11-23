PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers welcomed Jimmy Butler back to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night for the first time since he signed with Miami in the summer. And as expected, Sixers fans booed him when he was introduced.
Lots of boos for #JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/CwC2kL1IhP
— Alyssa Adams (@AlyssaAdams215) November 24, 2019
The Sixers traded Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Butler last November. in 55 games, Butler averaged 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The City of Brotherly Love rallied around Butler, feeling he was the perfect piece to the puzzle.
#Sixers fans are booing every time @JimmyButler touches the ball pic.twitter.com/EVRcEtITbJ
— Alyssa Adams (@AlyssaAdams215) November 24, 2019
And then the free agency came, leaving many fans with their jaws dropped.
The Sixers sent Butler to Miami in a sign-and-trade deal in July, acquiring Josh Richardson in return.
Butler then signed a four-year, $142 million max deal with the Heat and fans were left shocked.
