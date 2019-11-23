Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers didn’t let off the gas in Saturday night’s 113-86 win over the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. Josh Richardson scored a team-high 32 points against his former team.
Joel Embiid had a double-double, recording 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Ben Simmons continued to show his defensive abilities, recording four steals and eight rebounds. He also had seven assists but scored just four points.
Butler was given a Philly-style welcome in his return to Philadelphia. Fans showered him with boos during the introductions and every time he touched the ball throughout the game.
Butler had 11 points and five rebounds against his former team.
More to come…
