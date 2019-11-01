



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Severe storms wreaked havoc across the region overnight. Powerful winds destroyed homes and downed trees as a cold front packing severe thunderstorms roared across our area.

Officials To Investigate If Tornado Damaged Several Homes In Delaware County

At one point Thursday night, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware Counties were under a tornado warning as strong winds whipped through.

Strong Winds Topple Tree In Montgomery County, Trapping Elderly Couple Inside Home

Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce tells Eyewitness News, during the height of the storm around midnight, Delaware County was inundated with emergency calls. He says most of the storm damage occurred in Glen Mills, particularly in Thornbury Township.

There are about eight heavily damaged homes and 24 more with less damage. Officials were investigating whether a tornado had hit the town.

In Montgomery County, a tree crashed into a house, trapping two people inside.

In Center City, the heavy rains soaked revelers celebrating Halloween. In Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood, a tree fell down onto Henry Avenue. This forced drivers to make surprise U-turns and find another way to get to their destination.

Severe Weather Forces Several Schools Across Region To Close Friday

PECO reported more than 107,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The severe weather also caused some issues on the rails.

Trees also toppled in New Jersey, which initially had more than 25,000 homes and businesses without power.

