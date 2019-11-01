



AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – Severe storms across the region left behind a path of destruction overnight. In Montgomery County, strong winds toppled a tree, trapping an elderly couple inside their Ambler home.

Severe Weather Forces Several Schools Across Region To Close Friday

Fire and police were dispatched to the home on the 100 block of Tennis Avenue, just after midnight Friday.

“It was about 11:30, it started to get really windy and rainy and it just blew through,” neighbor Pat Strus said. “You couldn’t see outside it was horrendous… About 20 minutes later we heard all this.”

A family member tells Eyewitness News eight people were inside the home when a huge tree came crashing down. She says the tree fell onto her grandparent’s second-floor bedroom and that room collapsed onto the first-floor, where her cousin was staying.

Officials To Investigate If Tornado Damaged Several Homes In Delaware County

That family member says her cousin, her cousin’s boyfriend, and her cousin’s four kids were able to get out safely but her grandparents, ages 70 and 80, were trapped inside the home.

Before crews could get to the house, they had to cut through branches that were blocking the driveway. Windy and rainy weather conditions at the time made it a tricky situation.

Crews were eventually able to rescue the grandparents. They were taken to the hospital and were alert at the time.

The family says the grandmother is expected to be OK. The grandfather is undergoing surgery. No word on his condition.

At the height of the storm, more than 40,000 customers in Montgomery County alone were in the dark.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.