GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – Wild weather overnight toppled trees throughout the region and damaged several homes in Delaware County. Emergency officials are working to determine if a tornado touched down in the area.
In Glen Mills, Delaware County a tree completely took out the front of a home on Chelsea Court.
This is just one of the many downed trees in the area.
Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce tells Eyewitness News, during the height of the storm around midnight, Delaware County was inundated with emergency calls. He says most of the storm damage occurred in Glen Mills, particularly in Thornbury Township.
There are about eight heavily damaged homes and 24 more with less damage.
Officials say one person was injured when they came into contact with a tree but is expected to be OK.
Glen Mills school is open as a shelter for those who need it.
