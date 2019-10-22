PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspect has been taken into custody in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl over the weekend. Nikolette Rivera was killed Sunday afternoon when police say a gunman fired an AK-47 assault rifle into her family’s Kensington home on the 3300 block of Water Street.
Rivera was shot once in the back of the head. Nikolette died in her mother’s arms.
Her 24-year-old mother was shot in the right side of her head and once in the back. A 33-year-old man doing renovation work inside the home was also shot. Both are expected to survive.
The suspect was taken into custody in Chester by Philadelphia police. His identity has not been released at this time.
Police say the suspect has not been charged at this time.
“It’s heartbreaking. Any crime or anybody shot is a horrible thing, but when people indiscriminately shoot and kill babies or shoot babies, it’s unexplainable,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said at the scene. “I can’t imagine someone thinking at any time to fire a gun, but to do it with the thought that there are or could be children involved, it breaks my heart.”
There was a $30,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.