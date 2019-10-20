



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 2-year-old girl was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Water Street just after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, an unidentified gunman was outside and shooting into the home, striking three people.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is about three blocks away from where the two-year-old was shot in the back of her head. But police say the little girl didn’t have a chance to even get there before she died. https://t.co/ndM2HLwoj4 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 20, 2019

Police say a 2-year-old girl was shot once in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s 24-year-old mother was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. She is in stable condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. He is in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes a day after an 11-month-old baby was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Hunting Park section. A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.