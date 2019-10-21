



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heartbreaking weekend in Philadelphia left a toddler dead and a baby fighting for his life in two separate shootings. Mayor Jim Kenney and Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter condemned the gun violence and urged the public to come forward with information during a press conference Monday morning.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“We need help from the public,” Kenney said. “The city will do as much as we can do but we can’t do this alone and we need people to give us information on who these folks are. I know people are concerned and afraid, but when it comes to children, I think we need to have this information so we can lock them up and get them off the street.”

Officials say detectives are in the early stages of both investigations.

A home on Walter Street in Kensginton is riddled with bullet holes. Police say a gunman opened fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday from the street using an AK-47 assault rifle.

Police also say he fired through the door and windows where 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was struck in the back of her head and died.

Weekend gun violence happens just about every weekend in Philadelphia. This morning, the city’s mayor addressed some challenges in stopping it https://t.co/xGmzVkgodE https://t.co/YKQncXu25G pic.twitter.com/O5sJUpxpNl — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 21, 2019

Her mom, as well as a man doing renovation work at the home were hurt by the gunfire.

They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the gunman intended to shoot up this home but it is unclear who the target was.

In a second shooting that happened Saturday night, an 11-month-old boy was shot four times while riding in a car.

The boy was hit once in the head, once in the chest, and twice in the butt.

He’s listed in very critical condition.

“We have kids that are present when it happened, kids that were on the block. In these two incidents, one child shot in a car, the other killed in her home. It can’t help but shock and upset their sense of security,” Coulter said.

The motives for both shootings are still unknown.