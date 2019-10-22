STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old male was found dead in an off-campus house at Penn State and a fraternity has been suspended. Penn State officials said Tuesday that the Alpha Delta chapter of Chi Phi has lost all its privileges.
Police: Social Media Video Led Them To Arrest 2 Lawrence High School Seniors In Connection With Hate Crime
Police said the teenager was found Saturday night at the house occupied by Chi Phi members. He was not a student and has not been identified. Penn State says the house is not the fraternity’s official residence.
Authorities say the teenager had no signs of trauma.
Penn State says the fraternity may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events pending the outcome of the investigation.
Police: 6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Run Over By Lawn Mower In Lower Nazareth Township
An email was sent to the fraternity seeking comment.
In February 2017, Penn State student Timothy Piazza died from injuries he sustained during multiple falls at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during a party. The district attorney says that Piazza was given at least 18 drinks in the span of one hour and 22 minutes. That fraternity was shuttered.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.