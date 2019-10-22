LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 6-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he was run over by a riding lawn mower in Northampton County. The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at a home on the 500 block of Christine Ann Lane in Lower Nazareth Township.
Police say the boy’s leg got trapped in the lawn mower’s blades after he was backed over by it. The victim’s father was able to turn the mower on its side and used his belt to control the bleeding. Upon arrival, another tourniquet was applied by an officer to help with the bleeding.
First responders were able to remove the lawn mower’s deck and free the boy.
He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but currently is listed in stable condition in an intensive care unit.
