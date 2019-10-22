LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A bias incident at a football game at Lawrence Township High School, where a student was allegedly called racial slurs and urinated on, was not immediately reported to police. During a press conference on Tuesday morning, police said they learned about the incident via a Facebook post made by the victim’s mother.
Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian Caloiaro said Mayor Chris Bobbitt had contacted him the night of the alleged incident, Oct. 18, asking if he had heard about anything bias in nature that may have occurred at the football game. But nothing had been reported.
The next morning the chief says he woke up to an email from the mayor, with a link to a Facebook page.
“I clicked on the link to the Facebook page and I noticed there was a very inflammatory Facebook post from a victim – the victim’s mother – about what had happened the night before at the high school,” Caloiaro said. “Basically, what the post stated was that her daughter and a bunch of eighth-grade friends at the high school football game were ridiculed and mocked by upperclassmen and called the n-word. She also made reference that there was urination that occurred on one of the eighth-grade students.”
Two 17-year-old senior boys were charged in connection with the incident. They have been released to the custody of their parents and will appear in juvenile court at a later date.
Police said they are still actively investigating this case and additional charges may be filed against other suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.