EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Surveillance video shows three suspects wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of undergarments from a Victoria’s Secret in Marlton. Police say the trio took approximately 400 pairs of undergarments, valued at $4,200, from the Victoria’s Secret, located at 300 S. Route 73, on Sept. 25 just after 7:30 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the suspects enter the store and go to one of the undergarments display tables. One of the suspects acts as a lookout while the other two begin placing handfuls of merchandise inside a large blue Xios shopping bag.
The suspects are also suspected of committed the same type of shoplifting at two other Victoria’s Secret in Yonkers and Queens, New York.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding the crime, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
