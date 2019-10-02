PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whole Foods stores in the Northeast, including New Jersey, are recalling cheese over listeria concerns. The FDA says Dorset cheese has been voluntarily pulled from store shelves over a potential contamination.
The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Markets in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.
The products in question have a PLU code of 97776 with sell by dates through Oct. 30.
Listeria is “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.
Listeria can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infections in pregnant women.
In healthy people, symptoms include a high fever, severe headaches, nausea and diarrhea.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
If you purchased the cheese, you can bring a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund.
