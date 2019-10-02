PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon looks to be moving forward with opening grocery stores in the United States, including in Philadelphia, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The Seattle-based company is aiming to open a chain of stores in Philly, Los Angeles and Chicago.
According to the report, Amazon has signed more than a dozen leases in the Los Angeles area. These stores could open as early as the end of the year.
This expansion is an attempt by the company to increase its focus on their bricks-and-mortar presence and create a way to reach more people.
In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon’s new grocery chain isn’t intended to compete directly with the company’s upscale Whole Foods Market chain.
The company is also eyeing grocery spaces in New Jersey.
