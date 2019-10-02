Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ten-thousand attendees are tackling issues that matter to women at the 16th Annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women. Mayor Jim Kenney welcomed attendees to Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.
The conference features 100 speakers sharing stories and leading seminars on women’s health, personal finance, and professional development.
This year’s event includes the second annual “workplace summit” with sessions to help amplify women’s voices in the workplace.
