PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia schools will be closed for the rest of the week after they were shut down due to asbestos concerns. Benjamin Franklin High School and the Science Leadership Academy share a building in Spring Garden.
They’ve been shut down the last two days so workers can clean asbestos found in the boiler room and another areas under construction.
Last month, the Philadelphia teachers’ union called the asbestos problem a grave threat after a Meredith Elementary School teacher was diagnosed with cancer linked to asbestos.
Benjamin Franklin and Science Leadership Academy have been under construction, which was supposed to be finished by the start of the school year.
Damaged insulation material in the campus boiler room and in the Science Leadership Academy commons area were identified for having asbestos during a recent environmental safety walk-through.
