PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday after asbestos was found on the schools’ campus. School District of Philadelphia officials say damaged insulation material was found in the boiler room of the Science Leadership Academy Commons area.
The campus is currently under construction and the damaged material was found during a recent environmental safety walkthrough.
Tests of the material confirmed that it contained asbestos.
Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers Proposes $100 Million Cleanup Of Asbestos, Mold And Lead In More Than 175 Schools
Officials say the campus will be closed for abatement and further testing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers will meet over the next two days to review progress of the abatement and to determine if the school will reopen on Thursday.
