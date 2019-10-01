PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students at Benjamin Franklin High School and the Science Leadership Academy remain out of the classroom after asbestos was discovered in the building. Hundreds of students will miss at least two days of school as crews work to remove it.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling on workers outside the building at Broad and Spring Garden Streets.

Damaged insulation material in the campus boiler room and in the Science Leadership Academy commons area, which is currently under construction, were identified for having asbestos during a recent environmental safety walk-through.

The schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for removal and testing.

They will reopen on Thursday, as long as tests come back clean.

“Part of our decision today was to air on the side of safety and to continue those tests to ensure that those particulars are not blowing around the school. The tests over the weekend indicated they are not but we wanted to have a more significant test using blowers and other things that would allow simulation as if the building was in use. And we wanted to air on the side of caution so we are going to test and abate while the school is closed for these two days,” Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

The School District of Philadelphia Federation Teachers will meet regularly over the next two days to review the remediation and air quality testing an then determine if the schools should reopen.