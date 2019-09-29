PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rob Dunphy’s belly button became the talk of the town Thursday night when the Birds fan was caught on camera during the Eagles’ 34-27 win over the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday afternoon, Dunphy’s torso got an up close and personal look at the creature that made it famous.
During the Phillies’ season finale against the Miami Marlins, Dunphy was invited onto the field to hang with the Phillie Phanatic. The meeting was love-at-first-sight as Dunphy and the Phanatic had a Phanatic-off during which Dunphy exposed the Phanatic’s belly button.
The ultimate Philadelphian doesn't exi– pic.twitter.com/AWTZjrP0nE
— Cut162 (@Cut4) September 29, 2019
On Twitter, the Phillies simply said, “Doesn’t get any more Philly than this.”
Doesn't get any more Philly than this. pic.twitter.com/pgArzxZPV3
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 29, 2019
It certainly doesn’t — a tattooed die-hard Philly sports fan dancing shirtless with a city legend.
One thing to note, Gritty isn’t the Phanatic’s only competition in town.
