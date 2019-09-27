LOOK: This Eagles Fan's Phanatic Belly Button Tattoo Is Sweeping The Nation 

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Phillie Phanatic


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fan Rob Dunphy’s belly button is the talk of the town after cameras spotted Dunphy’s tattoo during the Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. It may be the most Philly tattooed torso you’ve ever seen.

His tattoo includes the Philadelphia skyline, the Liberty Bell, the symbol for I-95, a giant Eagle and the showstopper – the Phillie Phanatic with Dunphy’s belly button as the Phanatic’s mouth.

