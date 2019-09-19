Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like Gritty has some competition. Check out 8-year-old Gritty superfan Cailin having showing off her moves with the Flyers mascot before the team’s game vs. the Boston Bruins Thursday night.
The moment was captured by Twitter user @BroadStBecky who called the interaction “the purest thing I’ve ever seen.”
— pattirriccia Ryan (@pattirricciaRya) September 20, 2019
Cailin’s mother tells Eyewitness News the little girl, who also plays for Snyder Hockey, was Gritty for Halloween and has always wanted to go to a Flyers game.
