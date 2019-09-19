  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like Gritty has some competition. Check out 8-year-old Gritty superfan Cailin having showing off her moves with the Flyers mascot before the team’s game vs. the Boston Bruins Thursday night.

The moment was captured by Twitter user @BroadStBecky who called the interaction “the purest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Cailin’s mother tells Eyewitness News the little girl, who also plays for Snyder Hockey, was Gritty for Halloween and has always wanted to go to a Flyers game.

Comments