



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An older gentleman was viciously attacked on the job at a local recreation center. The brutal assault left the man with his eye sealed shut. Eyewitness News spoke with the victim as police hunt down his attacker.

On a beautiful Friday evening, the football field behind the Hunting Park Recreation Center is packed with student athletes practicing their next play. But everyone’s mind is on what happened on Tuesday.

“I cried when I saw the video. The video was devastating,” said Tasha Sammons, with North Philadelphia Aztecs Football. “He is the park dad.”

Police say a longtime Parks and Recreation employee was ruthlessly attacked by this suspect in the middle of the afternoon.

The “park dad” is 71-year-old Robert Hampton. He’s worked at the Hunting Park Recreation Center for nearly two decades, and says this is the first time he’s ever been assaulted.

“He grabbed me from behind. I was sitting here eating my lunch,” Hampton explained.

Hampton says the man asked to use the bathroom. The suspect, who police believe is about 20 years old, walked toward the bathroom behind him before suddenly spinning around and violently punching Hampton in the head.

“He’s a coward,” Hampton said.

“It was horrific. I think anyone that saw it saw how sudden and violent it was. The difference in age — this shouldn’t happen to anybody but certainly our seniors, we don’t want that to happen,” Philadelphia Police Cpt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

Police say the suspect made off with Hampton’s cellphone and SEPTA pass. And despite his injuries, the 71-year-old still managed to pursue the suspect.

“He better give himself up before we catch him,” Hampton said.

“All you took was a cellphone. That was so unnecessary. Turn yourself in,” Sammons said.

Police say the suspect was not armed during the attack. He could face simple assault and robbery charges.

If you know who the suspect is, call 911.