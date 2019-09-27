PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects involved in an assault on a man with special needs. Police released surveillance video in hopes to identify the men who harassed a 45-year-old who was cleaning his car.
The incident happened Saturday on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue in Germantown.
One man repeatedly smacked the victim’s head while a second man is seen laughing.
One of the suspects also fired 13 shots from a 9mm handgun in the direction of the victim.
“It breaks our heart to see anything like this happen to anybody, but then to just look at what appears to be the callousness of it where they are laughing and joking while this person is undergoing such harm,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says.
The victim was not struck by gunfire.
The suspects drove away in a late-model black Dodge Charger.
