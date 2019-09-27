Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who viciously assaulted a 71-year-old recreation center employee and stole his cellphone. The incident happened Tuesday at the Hunting Park Recreation Center, located at 1000 West Hunting Park Ave., around 2:40 p.m.
Police released surveillance video showing the man punching the elderly victim multiple times in his face before taking his cellphone.
The suspect then fled the scene and was last seen heading through the park in an unknown direction.
The 71-year-old man suffered contusions to his right eye.
If you have any information about this crime or suspect, call police at 215-686-3243/3244.
