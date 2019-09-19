MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating if the sawn-off legs found along the Susquehanna River in May belong to those of a woman whose remains were found in a Philadelphia storage facility. Authorities say the mummified remains found in the storage unit are those of 37-year-old Brenda Jacobs.
Jade Babcock, 49, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, has been charged with abuse of corpse, tampering of evidence and obstruction of justice.
Jacobs, a mother of two, disappeared from her home in Lycoming County in 2003, but she wasn’t reported missing by her family until 2013. Pennsylvania State Police say Jacobs’ remains were found Monday at a facility at Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue in the Frankford section of the city.
A tip led troopers to the storage facility after the suspect allegedly bragged about having locked away the remains of an ex-lover at the location. A witness to the alleged confession provided state police with a detailed statement earlier this week.
A fisherman found the legs May 11 along the Susquehanna River near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport.
The county coroner said they appeared to have been cut near the knee joint by a hand-held saw, and death occurred up to six months before the discovery.
A DNA test is being conducted on the legs.
