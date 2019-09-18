PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says a man has confessed to the murder of his missing ex-girlfriend whose remains were found in a Philadelphia storage unit earlier this week. Jade Babcock, 49, has been charged with abuse of corpse, tampering of evidence and obstruction of justice in the death of 37-year-old Brenda Jacobs.
Jacobs, a mother of two, disappeared from her home in Lycoming County in 2003, but she wasn’t reported missing by her family until 2013. Pennsylvania State Police say Jacobs’ remains were found Monday at a facility at Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue in the Frankford section of the city.
A tip led troopers to the storage facility after the suspect allegedly bragged about having locked away the remains of an ex-lover at the location. A witness to the alleged confession provided state police with a detailed statement earlier this week.
“When there is no swift resolution to an investigation, perpetrators do begin to believe that they can get away with murder. With the help of our State Police, that won’t be true for Jade Babcock. May those who have been missing and mourning Brenda Jacobs for years know some peace in the very near future,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office is expected to file homicide charges against Babcock.
Babcock is being held without bail.
His next hearing will be held on Oct. 18.
You must log in to post a comment.