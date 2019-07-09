WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say portions of two sawn-off human legs found on a Lycoming County riverbank earlier this year are believed to have belonged to a woman. However, she still hasn’t been identified.
Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that an “extensive examination” by a forensic anthropologist indicates the legs are those of an adult white female about 5 feet to 5-feet-6-inches tall. Police said her toenails were painted pink and released photos of white Polo Jeans ankle socks found on both feet.
A fisherman found the legs May 11 along the Susquehanna River near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport.
The county coroner said they appeared to have been cut near the knee joint by a hand-held saw, and death occurred up to six months before the discovery.
