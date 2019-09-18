



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles were “in the mix” for cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick before the Miami Dolphins traded the second-year defensive back to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Now they’re linked to another big-name cornerback.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Eagles are among the three most-linked teams to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“When I talked to other organizations about this, some teams have interest and some teams don’t,” La Canfora said on Time to Schein. “The sense I’m getting from GMs and personnel directors is Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles.

“These are the three teams you hear the most about. Seattle and Philadelphia have been the most proactive in making trades across the board as anybody, and both were in at least on some degree on Minkah Fitzpatrick — not that Fitzpatrick and Ramsey are the same player but looking to address their secondary.

“I’m not buying it happens quickly. Compensation [the Jaguars] want two ones. Could they get it? Maybe. Is it there on the table right now? No. But as, unfortunately, in a league of attrition guys get hurt. Between now and the trade deadline, it may be [offered].”

Ramsey reportedly asked to be traded after a sideline argument with head coach Doug Marrone during the Jaguars’ 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Marrone confirmed Wednesday that Ramsey will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that a Ramsey trade could happen as early as Friday.

With the #Jaguars playing the #Titans tomorrow night, a trade of Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey prior to the game is unlikely. Friday is the most likely target date, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

La Canfora, though, says the only strict deadline is the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline but does ultimately see the Jaguars trading the corner.

“He’s going to play Thursday and then they don’t play again for 10 days,” La Canfora said. “I do not believe he will be on that roster by [the trade deadline]. He may not be on that roster by the time they play Week 4, but I don’t know about Friday.”

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in 2016, may come with some pause as many consider him to be an outspoken figure. He’s heavily trashed talked opponents in the past and got into an on-field fight with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in 2017.

Add in the sideline spat with Marrone on Sunday and a suspension by the Jaguars for violating team rules in 2018, some teams may be turned off.

Still, Ramsey is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league — a two-time Pro Bowler and a 2017 All-Pro.

The 24-year-old is on the final year of his rookie contract, though he does have a fifth-year team option for $13.7 million.

“This is a guy who has already put in his three years in the league. He is looking for a new deal,” La Canfora said. “You wouldn’t have to pay him immediately but he’s going to want to become soon enough the highest or certainly one of the highest corners in the history of the game. So that’s another element to this.

“Some of the attitudinal things, becoming comfortable with his level of maturity and getting to the bottom why he’s had so many clashes with authority in Jacksonville, why he’s clashed with teammates at times and be disciplined, you want to get to the bottom of all that.”

The Eagles’ reported interest in Ramsey and previously Fitzpatrick makes sense. The Birds, while currently ravaged by injuries, came into the season as Super Bowl contenders and through two games, their secondary appears to be their weakest link.

Ronald Darby has been targeted 17 times through two games, which is tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The Atlanta Falcons even targeted Darby on three consecutive deep passes in the first half Sunday — Calvin Ridley eventually caught a 34-yard pass on the third attempt.

Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas have been splitting time on the outside to mixed results. Jones recorded his first career interception against the Falcons, and Darby even picked off Matt Ryan, but the secondary certainly could use an upgrade.

The allure of adding one of the best corners in the league is certainly something Howie Roseman and the Eagles should explore.

And according to reports, Roseman certainly is doing his due diligence.