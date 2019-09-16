



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman is back at it again. The Eagles are “in the mix” for Dolphins corner Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. A deal will “likely” be wrapped up by Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the asking price is high and there are a plethora of other interested teams, which may start a bidding war.

Minkah Fitzpatrick trade likely to be wrapped up by tomorrow. The Dolphins expected to get 1st round value for him. Hearing WSH, DAL, KC, PIT, PHI and SEA all in the mix. Offers are being made — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 16, 2019

La Canfora also lists the Redskins, Cowboys, Chiefs, Steelers and Seahawks as also being in the mix.

Fitzpatrick, 22, was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Fitzpatrick has started 13 of his 18 career games, bouncing all around the secondary for Miami.

In his rookie year, he had two interceptions — one was returned for a touchdown — and 80 tackles.

Fitzpatrick and many other Dolphins players have requested trades as the team appears to be heading towards a historically bad season. Miami has already been outscored 102-10 in two games this season.

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported Fitzpatrick is unhappy playing multiple positions in Miami and a was described as an “ideal slot corner” by one team’s personnel.

From an Eagles standpoint, Fitzpatrick would give the Birds’ secondary a major boost after back-to-back shaky performances where Rasul Douglas and Ronald Darby were picked on against Washington and Atlanta, respectively.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jaguars superstar CB Jalen Ramsey has also requested a trade, with Jacksonville seeking at least first-round compensation.

The Jaguars are asking teams for at least one first-round pick in return for Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, but want more than that in return, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

It should be an interesting week.