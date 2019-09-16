  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman is back at it again. The Eagles are “in the mix” for Dolphins corner Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. A deal will “likely” be wrapped up by Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the asking price is high and there are a plethora of other interested teams, which may start a bidding war.

La Canfora also lists the Redskins, Cowboys, Chiefs, Steelers and Seahawks as also being in the mix.

Fitzpatrick, 22, was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Fitzpatrick has started 13 of his 18 career games, bouncing all around the secondary for Miami.

In his rookie year, he had two interceptions — one was returned for a touchdown — and 80 tackles.

Mountain Of Injuries To Key Players Forced Eagles To Limit Gameplan In Heartbreaking Loss To Falcons

Fitzpatrick and many other Dolphins players have requested trades as the team appears to be heading towards a historically bad season. Miami has already been outscored 102-10 in two games this season.

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported Fitzpatrick is unhappy playing multiple positions in Miami and a was described as an “ideal slot corner” by one team’s personnel.

From an Eagles standpoint, Fitzpatrick would give the Birds’ secondary a major boost after back-to-back shaky performances where Rasul Douglas and Ronald Darby were picked on against Washington and Atlanta, respectively.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jaguars superstar CB Jalen Ramsey has also requested a trade, with Jacksonville seeking at least first-round compensation.

It should be an interesting week.

