



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Injuries consumed the Eagles’ roster following a tough Week 2 loss in Atlanta and head coach Doug Pederson isn’t saying much regarding the status of the wounded Birds. Pederson told reporters the team would take it easy today and have a walk-through rather than a full practice due to injuries and an upcoming short week.

He also shot down speculation that quarterback Carson Wentz was injured.

Pederson: We’re pulling it back a touch for the next two weeks. I gotta think big picture here. Says he’s cancels practice in favor of walkthroughs in the past (week 16/17 last year) but it is unique to do it so early in the season @CBSPhilly — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) September 18, 2019

Among the wounded Birds are wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Corey Clement and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

“We know Tim [Jernigan] is going to be a little bit longer, the other guys are day-to-day, they’re doing well and we’ll have an update at the end of the week. Right now that’s why we’re doing this type of practice today so we can get them out there,” Pederson said.

Jernigan will be out “roughly a month” with a broken foot, according to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport.

Another defensive tackle injury for the #Eagles. First Malik Jackson, now DT Tim Jernigan. I’m told Jernigan could be out about roughly a month. https://t.co/kQoqPb1Q5U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Tuesday that DeSean Jackson would miss about two weeks due to an abdominal strain.

DeSean Jackson has an abdominal strain that is expected to sideline him for about two weeks, according to sources. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 17, 2019

Jeffery and Goedert were both sidelined with calf injuries Sunday and Clement left the game with a shoulder injury. Pederson says they are participating in the team walk-through today and are day-to-day.

#Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery is dealing with a calf strain, source said, following Sunday night football. It’s not major, but with two games in 10 days, the timing is bad. His status for those is in some doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

The Eagles host the Detriot Lions on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. and then have a short week and head to Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday.