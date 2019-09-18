  • CBS 3On Air

By Alyssa Adams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Injuries consumed the Eagles’ roster following a tough Week 2 loss in Atlanta and head coach Doug Pederson isn’t saying much regarding the status of the wounded Birds. Pederson told reporters the team would take it easy today and have a walk-through rather than a full practice due to injuries and an upcoming short week.

He also shot down speculation that quarterback Carson Wentz was injured.

Among the wounded Birds are wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Corey Clement and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

“We know Tim [Jernigan] is going to be a little bit longer, the other guys are day-to-day, they’re doing well and we’ll have an update at the end of the week. Right now that’s why we’re doing this type of practice today so we can get them out there,” Pederson said.

Jernigan will be out “roughly a month” with a broken foot, according to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Tuesday that DeSean Jackson would miss about two weeks due to an abdominal strain.

Jeffery and Goedert were both sidelined with calf injuries Sunday and Clement left the game with a shoulder injury. Pederson says they are participating in the team walk-through today and are day-to-day.

The Eagles host the Detriot Lions on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. and then have a short week and head to Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday.

