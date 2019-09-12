PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A relative of Philadelphia City Councilmember Jannie Blackwell is facing corruption charges. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Jeffrey Blackwell, the step-grandson of Jannie Blackwell, committed fraud while working for the city and is facing a 13-count indictment.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says while Jeffrey Blackwell was investigating fraud in the Controller’s Office, he was committing fraud of his own.
He turned himself into the U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced the 13-count superseding indictment during a press conference. It alleges that Jeffrey Blackwell committed a series of frauds, like accepting more than $22,000 in bribes and kickbacks from individuals seeking city permits and contracts.
He worked from 2013 to 2015 in the Investigations Division of the Controller’s Office. He is accused of exchanging lucrative city contracts, licenses, and permits to park a storage container on the street.
“Corruption is an insidious crime. It is a cancer that must be attacked and destroyed wherever it is found. It is lethal and can literally suck the life out of an organization, or even a city,” McSwain said.
Blackwell will make his first court appearance this afternoon.
